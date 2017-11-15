FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kobe Steel's Hatano plant to lose all JIS certifications: Nikkei
November 15, 2017

Kobe Steel's Hatano plant to lose all JIS certifications: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A unit of Kobe Steel (5406.T) is set to lose all of its Japan Industrial Standards (JIS) certifications at its Hatano plant, including one already revoked last month, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Kobe Steel (Kobelco) headquarters building is seen in Kobe, western Japan October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker, which supplies manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other products across the world, has said that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan’s biggest industrial scandals.

A Kobe Steel spokesman said the company had not been notified by the certification company.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

