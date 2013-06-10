Kobe Bryant memorabilia lawsuit settled, six items to be auctioned

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) dribbles out the clock against the Portland Trail Blazers during second half of their NBA basketball game in Portland, Oregon, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

(Reuters) - Basketball great Kobe Bryant, his mother and an auction house have settled a dispute over a proposed sale of some of the Los Angeles Lakers player’s memorabilia including jerseys and championship rings, his representatives said on Monday.

Ken Goldin, president of Goldin Auctions, said on Monday that six of the disputed items will be sold in an auction that begins June 17 and runs through July 19. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The NBA All-Star guard had opposed the auction with a lawsuit that said he had never granted his mother ownership of the property nor the right to auction it. He said he learned of the sale from a press release.

A federal judge in May blocked the planned auction of more than 100 items following the dispute between Bryant and his mother, Pamela Bryant, who had submitted them to Goldin Auctions.

The items that will be sold include two of Bryant’s game-worn high school jerseys, a 1996 Magic’s Roundball Classic All Star Medallion and Ribbon, a ring from the 2000 NBA All-Star game and 2000 Laker NBA championship rings issued to Bryant that he gave to his parents.

“On these six items, we expect them to go for in excess of $500,000,” Goldin said in an interview. “It is certainly possible that any one of the three rings or two uniforms could exceed $200,000 on its own.”

Some 14 other Kobe Bryant-related items from collectors around the world are also included in the auction, which has more than 1,100 items, Goldin said.

Bryant’s representatives said he would not comment beyond a statement confirming that the dispute had been resolved. Joseph and Pamela Bryant apologized to Goldin Auctions “for their inadvertent involvement” in the dispute and to their son.

“We apologize for any misunderstanding and unintended pain we may have caused our son and appreciate the financial support that he has provided to us over the years,” Joseph and Pamela Bryant said in the statement.

Bryant had sought an injunction in California federal court to stop the auction and Goldin filed a lawsuit in federal court in New Jersey seeking to have the sale move forward.

Goldin Auctions said in court papers that Bryant’s mother had contacted the company in December with an offer to sell the items, and it had wired a $450,000 advance to Bryant’s parents.