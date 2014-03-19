FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Kodak revenue falls 18 percent on lower motion picture film sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the now mostly unused Kodak factory in Rochester, New York, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co (KODK.N), the once mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy protection in September, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, partly due to a decline in its motion picture film business.

The company said revenue fell to $607 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31 from $739 million, a year earlier.

Sales at its graphics, entertainment and commercial films business fell 12 percent to $396 million.

Net loss narrowed to $63 million from $402 million.

The company’s shares closed at $27.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show that sales at graphics, entertainment and commercial business fell 12 percent to $396 million, not 47 percent to $519 million)

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

