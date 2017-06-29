Blue Apron shares make bland debut
Blue Apron Holdings Inc's shares were up about 1 percent in their market debut on Thursday following the meal-kit delivery company's watered down IPO in the shadow of Amazon.com's deal to buy Whole Foods Market .
WASHINGTON The Alaska Gasline Development Corp and Korea Gas Corp (036460.KS) signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington on Wednesday to cooperate on developing an Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the two entities said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.
Alaska LNG is a gas pipeline and LNG infrastructure project aimed at moving natural gas from Alaska's North Slope to growing LNG markets in Asia, while Kogas is a state-run natural gas company that is the primary LNG buyer in South Korea and the second-largest corporate LNG buyer in the world, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Blue Apron Holdings Inc's shares were up about 1 percent in their market debut on Thursday following the meal-kit delivery company's watered down IPO in the shadow of Amazon.com's deal to buy Whole Foods Market .
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is backing off his demand to break up insurance giant American International Group Inc , following the company's sale of assets and hiring of a new chief executive officer, a person familiar with the matter said.