South Korea court reviewing arrest warrant application against KOGAS CEO

SEOUL/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors said a court was reviewing an arrest warrant application against the president and chief executive of Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , Jang Seok-hyo, on suspicion of taking bribes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

If the warrant is issued, this would be the second time in 11 years that a head of the state-run company, also the world’s largest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas, has had to be arrested over bribery charges.

Jang is suspected of receiving bribes and committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company that he headed before taking over as KOGAS’ CEO in 2013.

A spokesman for the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office, that submitted the warrant application late on Wednesday, declined to disclose the name of the tugboat company.

The probe started around August, the spokesman said, adding that a court decision on the arrest warrant will be available later on Thursday.

Jang, who started his career at KOGAS in 1983 before joining the tugboat firm in 2011, could not be reached for a comment.

A KOGAS spokesperson said: “We learnt of it by reading local media reports ... we see little impact on the company as KOGAS is not a small company and is running systematically.”

“The president has not come to work today,” he added.

Local news agency Yonhap said Jang had appeared in the court that was reviewing the warrant application on Thursday.

KOGAS’ former CEO, Kim Myung-kyu, was arrested in 2003 for taking bribes worth about 110 million Korean won ($99,539).

Some industry sources, however, believe the probe against Jang is politically driven as he was named CEO of KOGAS instead of a senior energy ministry official in a move that has rankled relationships between the firm and the ministry.

The prosecutors’ office declined to comment on this.

KOGAS shares were down slightly on Thursday, mired near their lowest levels in almost two months of 48,750 Korean won.

State-run energy and resources companies including KOGAS, Korea Electric Power Corp and Korea National Oil Corp have come under heavy pressure from the government to shed assets and pay off debt by 2017.