The sign outside a Kohl's store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Department store operator Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) said it would hire more than 69,000 extra workers in the United States for the holiday selling season, the same as last year.

Kohl's, which has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, said the seasonal workers would be added in its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers as well as in its credit operations.

The company last year hired more than 69,000 workers for the holiday season - up about 3 percent from 2014.

Kohl's said the seasonal hiring started last month, adding that it expects most jobs to be filled by mid-November.

Retailers make nearly a third of their annual sales and generate nearly 40 percent of their profits during the selling season that starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into early January.

Target Corp (TGT.N) said last week that it would hire 70,000 workers in its stores for the season, also the same number as last year.

