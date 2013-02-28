FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kohl's forecasts FY 2013 profit below estimates
February 28, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

Kohl's forecasts FY 2013 profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A car drives by the Kohl's department store in Arvada, Colorado August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) reported lower fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by markdowns during the holiday season, and gave a full-year earnings forecast that fell below Wall Street expectations.

The department store chain, which caters to price-sensitive middle-class shoppers, posted net income of $378 million, or $1.66 per share, down from $455 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier for the quarter ended February 2.

As previously reported, Kohl’s comparable sales for the quarter, including the holiday season, were up 1.9 percent.

Kohl’s expects a full-year profit for the new fiscal year of between $4.15 and $4.45 per share, while Wall Street projected $4.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
