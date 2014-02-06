FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kohl's lowers profit forecast after sales decline
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 6, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Kohl's lowers profit forecast after sales decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A car drives by the Kohl's department store in Arvada, Colorado August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) on Thursday lowered its profit forecast for the fourth quarter after reporting a decline in comparable sales for the period as fewer customers visited its stores in January.

Comparable sales fell 2 percent for the quarter, despite gains in November and December, and Kohl’s said it now expects a profit of $1.53 per share, down from its own forecast of $1.59 to $1.74. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kohl’s is the latest retailer to report disappointing quarterly sales. J.C. Penney reported a 2 percent rise in comparable sales for the quarter, less than Wall Street expected, and last week Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said it expected U.S. comparable sales to be down slightly for the quarter.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.