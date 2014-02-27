Kohl's expects modest sales gains in new fiscal year

(Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) said on Thursday that it expected modest sales gains in its new fiscal year and reported a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by markdowns during the holiday season and higher shipping costs in its e-commerce business.

Kohl’s forecast comparable sales, which include those online and at stores open at least a year, to range between unchanged and up 2 percent this year, with earnings of $4.05 to $4.45 per share.

The department store chain reported a profit of $334 million, or $1.56 per share, for the fourth quarter ended February 1, down from $378 million, or $1.66 a share, a year earlier.