Kohl's forecasts full-year sales above estimates

(Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) forecast full-year revenue above analysts’ expectations and reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, helped by demand for apparel and accessories in the holiday shopping season.

Shares of Kohl‘s, which also said it would buy back $1 billion of shares this fiscal year, rose 3 percent to an over seven-year high of $72.98 on Thursday.

The company said it would spend $350 million of its capital budget of $800 million this year on initiatives that integrate its brick-and-mortar stores with its online business.

This includes expanding its ‘buy online, pick up in store’ program to all stores, a service that is gaining popularity as customers avoid shipping charges and can collect their orders sooner.

Kohl’s said offering free shipping for orders worth a minimum of $25, a move announced by Target Corp (TGT.N) this week, would not be profitable for Kohl’s in the long term.

“I can’t comment on Target’s ability to make it work, but we’re comfortable where we are,” Chief Financial Officer Wesley McDonald said on a conference call.

Kohl’s also said it expected expenses to be higher in the current quarter than the remaining quarters of the year as it spends on revamping stores and other initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative costs are expected to rise by 1.5-2 percent in the year ending January 2016 from $4.4 billion in the prior year.

The company, which sells apparel brands of celebrities such as singer Jennifer Lopez and fashion designer Vera Wang, said it expected comparable sales to rise by 1.5-2.5 percent this year. Comparable sales declined 0.3 percent in the prior year.

Kohl’s forecast a rise of 1.8-2.8 percent in total sales this year, which translates into $19.37 billion-$19.56 billion, and said it expected a profit of $4.40-$4.60 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.54 per share and total sales of $19.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s same-store sales grew 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, after five straight quarters of decline.

Kohl’s said it would buy back shares at an average price of $70 each.

The company’s net income rose 10.5 percent to $369 million, or $1.83 per share. Net sales increased 4 percent to $6.34 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion.