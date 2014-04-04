FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kolon Industries shares rally after a U.S. court ruling on DuPont case
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 4, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Kolon Industries shares rally after a U.S. court ruling on DuPont case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Kolon Industries Inc (120110.KS) surged by the daily limit of 15 percent on Friday after a U.S. federal appeals court threw out a $919.9 million jury verdict against the South Korean company.

On Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, voided the September 2011 verdict that favored DuPont Co DD.N over the alleged theft of its trade secrets related to a fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.