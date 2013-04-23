FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kone raises outlook after China lifts profit
April 23, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

Kone raises outlook after China lifts profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) raised its outlook for the year after stronger-than-expected demand from China sent its quarterly profit above expectations.

Kone shares rose 6 percent after the company reported its first-quarter operating profit rose to 160.4 million euros ($209.0 million) from 134.6 million euros a year earlier. Analysts expected 150 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Matti Alahuhta said demand for new equipment in China was stronger than expected, and forecast that market to grow by around 10 percent this year.

The company raised its forecast for 2013 sales growth to 7-10 percent from an earlier 5-9 percent. It also forecast full-year operating profit to be around 870-920 million euros rather than 840-920 million euros as it previously expected.

Kone shares, which have fallen in the quarter on concerns over a Europe’s slowdown, rose to 61.85 euros by 0950 GMT from their close on Monday at 58.40 euros.

Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
