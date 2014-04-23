FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kone meets market expectations in the first quarter
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Kone meets market expectations in the first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) reported on Wednesday first-quarter operating profit and new orders roughly in line with analyst expectations, and slightly raised its profit outlook for the year.

Kone reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly operating income from a year earlier to 180 million euros ($248 million), just above the 176 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll.

Orders received amounted to 1.73 billion, marginally above the 1.72 billion euro forecast in the poll.

It repeated it saw this year’s sales growth of 6 to 9 percent at comparable exchange rates from last year, and added it now expected operating income to be in the range of 990 million to 1.05 billion euros, compared with previous estimate of 980 million to 1.05 billion.

Kone shares were flat at 31.13 euros by 0944 GMT. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros)

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.