FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former GM executive proposed to lead Kongsberg Auto's board
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 11, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Former GM executive proposed to lead Kongsberg Auto's board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A former General Motors executive has been proposed as chairman of the board of Norwegian car parts maker Kongsberg Automotive following a shareholder revolt late last year, the company’s election committee said on Friday.

If elected at a March 31 meeting of shareholders, Henning Eskild Jensen will replace Ulla-Britt Frajdin-Hellqvist who is set to step down after 10 years on the board.

Last November, a group of shareholders requested the replacement of all board members, but a compromise was reached to delay the process.

The election committee late on Thursday proposed three new board members; Ellen Hanetho, Bruce Taylor and Henning Eskild Jensen, while current members Thomas Falck and Malin Persson would be reelected.

“The election committee has recommended Henning Eskild Jensen as a new chairman”, committee leader Tor Himberg-Larsen told Reuters, while adding it was ultimately up to the board members themselves to appoint a chairman.

Key owners have given their backing to the proposed board members, Himberg-Larsen said.

Swiss investment manager Teleios Capital, which holds stakes amounting to 4.97 percent of Kongsberg Automotive’s shares, said in a separate statement it would supported the plan.

“We believe the changes to the board, if voted for, will result in significant long-term value creation for all shareholders,” Teleios added.

Henning Eskild Jensen held managerial and executive positions at GM from 1995 to 2001 and later worked at several industrial firms prior to becoming CEO of Norwegian investment firm Kistefos.

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.