Former GM executive proposed to lead Kongsberg Auto's board

OSLO (Reuters) - A former General Motors executive has been proposed as chairman of the board of Norwegian car parts maker Kongsberg Automotive following a shareholder revolt late last year, the company’s election committee said on Friday.

If elected at a March 31 meeting of shareholders, Henning Eskild Jensen will replace Ulla-Britt Frajdin-Hellqvist who is set to step down after 10 years on the board.

Last November, a group of shareholders requested the replacement of all board members, but a compromise was reached to delay the process.

The election committee late on Thursday proposed three new board members; Ellen Hanetho, Bruce Taylor and Henning Eskild Jensen, while current members Thomas Falck and Malin Persson would be reelected.

“The election committee has recommended Henning Eskild Jensen as a new chairman”, committee leader Tor Himberg-Larsen told Reuters, while adding it was ultimately up to the board members themselves to appoint a chairman.

Key owners have given their backing to the proposed board members, Himberg-Larsen said.

Swiss investment manager Teleios Capital, which holds stakes amounting to 4.97 percent of Kongsberg Automotive’s shares, said in a separate statement it would supported the plan.

“We believe the changes to the board, if voted for, will result in significant long-term value creation for all shareholders,” Teleios added.

Henning Eskild Jensen held managerial and executive positions at GM from 1995 to 2001 and later worked at several industrial firms prior to becoming CEO of Norwegian investment firm Kistefos.