Konica Minolta to buy Fedex Kinko's Japan unit: Nikkei
May 9, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Konica Minolta to buy Fedex Kinko's Japan unit: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Konica Minolta Holdings Inc (4902.T) has agreed to buy the Japanese operations of Kinko’s from FedEx Corp (FDX.N) for about 8 billion yen ($100.57 million), the Nikkei said.

The acquisition of FedEx Kinko’s Japan Co, known for its copy and printing services, is expected to be completed by the end of the month, the daily reported.

Konica Minolta expects the deal to increase its expertise in printing services and expand its business services using large digital commercial printing presses, the Nikkei said.

It also expects to boost domestic sales related to digital printing press services by about 60 percent to 30 billion yen in two years, the Japanese daily said.

FedEx Kinko’s Japan now operates 49 stores mostly in urban areas in and around Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, as well as six printing centers in various locations, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

