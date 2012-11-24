FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean consortium wins $1.06 billion Algerian power plant deal
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 24, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

S.Korean consortium wins $1.06 billion Algerian power plant deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean consortium has won a $1.06 billion deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Algeria, consortium member Daewoo International (047050.KS) said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the turnkey contract with the state-run Algerian Society of Electricity Production, the consortium consisting of Daewoo International, Hyundai Engineering HYENG.UL and Hyundai Engineering & Construction (000720.KS) will construct the 1,200-megawatt power plant in Algeria’s northeastern town of Ain Arnat, the Daewoo statement said.

The power station will rise over a period of 39 months, it added.

South Korean builders are competing with firms from China and Brazil for construction contracts in fast-growing Africa.

On Monday, Daewoo International announced it had signed a $1.3 billion deal with the Kenyan Electricity Generating Company to build a 600-megawatt, coal-fired power plant.

Reporting by Sung-won Shim, Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.