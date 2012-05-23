South Korea to carry out first chemical castration on rapist

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will chemically castrate a serial rapist who preyed on young girls, the first time it has employed the punishment under legislation passed in 2010, Korean media reported on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old offender, identified only as Park, was convicted of four rapes or attempted rapes on children under the age of 13 between 1984 and 2002, the Joongang Daily reported.

The legislation is intended for use against people who are believed to be likely to reoffend.

“He is categorized as a sexual deviant, one who especially targets under-age children,” the newspaper quoted a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice as saying.

A justice ministry committee considers whether to carry out chemical castration for criminals aged over 19 years who have committed crimes against children under the age of 16.