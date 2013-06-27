South Korea's Park, China's Xi agree on denuclearizing North Korea: Blue House

South Korean government officials and lawmakers accompanying President Park Geun-hye (unseen) arrive at the airport in Beijing June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - The leaders of South Korea and China agreed at a summit on Thursday on the need to end North Korea’s nuclear program through dialogue and discussed ways to resume negotiations with Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential office said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s policy to engage North Korea and help Pyongyang join the international community as a “responsible member,” Park’s office said.

“The two leaders shared a common view on denuclearizing North Korea, maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations,” her office said.