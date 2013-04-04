South Korea to buy bunker busting missiles from Europe

{\rtf1\ansi\ansicpg1252\deff0\deflang3081{\fonttbl{\f0\fswiss\fprq2\fcharset0 Arial;}}
{\colortbl ;\red255\green255\blue255;\red255\green255\blue51;}
\viewkind4\uc1\pard\highlight1\f0\fs24 SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is to buy Taurus bunker-busting air-to-ground long range missiles for its F-15K strike fighters in a move to boost its strike power amid rising tensions with North Korea, its \highlight2 defense\highlight1 minister told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.\par
The decision to pick a European supplier is due to Washington’s unwillingness to supply Seoul’s first choice missile, the U.S. made JASSM, a person familiar with the plans later told Reuters and is a rare decision for a military that primarily picks U.S.-made equipment.\par
The decision comes as South Korea is getting ready to award a tender for 60 fighter jets, in a competition between Lockheed Martin’s Corp’s <LMT.N