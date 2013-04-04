FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea to buy bunker busting missiles from Europe
April 4, 2013

South Korea to buy bunker busting missiles from Europe

South Korean vehicles transporting South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), head towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) area, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 4, 2013.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is to buy Taurus bunker-busting air-to-ground long range missiles for its F-15K strike fighters in a move to boost its strike power amid rising tensions with North Korea, its defense minister told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The decision to pick a European supplier is due to Washington's unwillingness to supply Seoul's first choice missile, the U.S. made JASSM, a person familiar with the plans later told Reuters and is a rare decision for a military that primarily picks U.S.-made equipment.

The decision comes as South Korea is getting ready to award a tender for 60 fighter jets, in a competition between Lockheed Martin's Corp's

