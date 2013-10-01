FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says September exports to EU, U.S. down; China exports up
October 1, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 4 years

South Korea says September exports to EU, U.S. down; China exports up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A truck transports containers at Hanjin Shipping's container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s overseas shipments to the European Union and the United States fell in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, but shipments to China edged higher.

Exports to the E.U. fell by 9.9 percent last month from a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement, while exports to the U.S. fell by 0.7 percent. Shipments to China rose by 1.4 percent.

The ministry earlier said September’s exports shrank by 1.5 percent from a year ago, due to fewer working days stemming from the Chuseok holiday break. However, average exports value per day of $2.24 billion was at a record high.

Reporting by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
