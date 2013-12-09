FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea warns will act if speculation moves won too much
#Business News
December 9, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea warns will act if speculation moves won too much

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean President Park Geun-hye delivers her speech on the government's 2014 budget proposal, during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea warned on Monday it would take action if speculative bets move the won in one direction, saying the authorities were closely watching if there was any sign of offshore speculators betting on the won’s sharp rise.

“We are closely watching the markets for any sign of offshore speculative forces driving the won in one direction,” a foreign exchange official told Reuters, while declining to be identified. “Our stance to take action in case of excessive herd behavior has not changed.”

The comment came as the won was extending its strength against the dollar in non-deliverable forward trading after the local session ended.

Earlier, the won advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 1,052.0 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011.

Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung and Lee Se Young; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
