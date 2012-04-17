FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea vice finance minister says G20 IMF deal unlikely this week
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 17, 2012 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea vice finance minister says G20 IMF deal unlikely this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Group of 20 nations will struggle to reach a deal on boosting the International Monetary Fund’s resources at a finance ministers’ meeting later this week, South Korean Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon said on Tuesday.

“Key countries like the United States and Canada haven’t stated their position on the matter so I think (a deal) will be tough this time,” Shin told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

The G20 ministers are meeting in Washington April 19-20 to discuss the IMF’s call for more resources. G20 officials told Reuters last week that the member states will likely agree to increase the IMF’s resources by between $400 billion and $500 billion, rather than the $600 billion initially sought by the fund.

Shin said South Korea was considering how much it might contribute to the IMF but would not give a specific figure. Seoul has said it is willing to assist the IMF once there is a broad G20 consensus on the issue.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said earlier Tuesday that it would provide $60 billion in loans to the IMF and that Japan was “confident” that other countries will follow with similar pledges.

Reporting By Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.