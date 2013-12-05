South Korea central bank: fourth quarter growth of 0.8 percent or more achievable

Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy looks set to post growth of at least 0.8 percent during the current quarter, that would bring growth for the whole year at 2.8 percent as forecast, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

“The forecast annual growth would be achieved if the fourth-quarter growth reaches 0.8 percent or more, and I think there’s no big problem (in achieving the growth),” Jung Yung-taek, director general of the Bank of Korea’s economic statistics department, told reporters.

The central bank’s growth forecast for this year compares to a 2.0 percent rise set in 2012, and a 2.7 percent rise tipped in a Reuters survey of 30 analysts in October.