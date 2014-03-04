FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea finance ministry sees inflation edging higher from March
March 4, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea finance ministry sees inflation edging higher from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman shops inside a store housing one of the apparel brands of E-Land Group in Seoul June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it expects consumer inflation to edge higher starting in March, citing low base effects stemming from the expansion of social welfare policies last year.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in a statement expanded subsidy programs implemented in March 2013 lowered the headline annual inflation figure by 0.27 percentage points.

An official at the ministry said this base effect will last from the current month to February 2015.

Statistics Korea said earlier on Tuesday that South Korea’s annual consumer inflation eased to a four-month low of 1.0 percent in February.

Reporting by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
