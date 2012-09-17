FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea think tank cuts growth forecasts, calls for rate cut
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2012 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

South Korea think tank cuts growth forecasts, calls for rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a shoe shop promoting a sale in the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s influential government think tank slashed on Monday its 2012 and 2013 economic growth forecasts, calling for more expansionary policy to counter the impact from the protracted euro zone crisis.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is now seen growing just 2.5 percent this year after a 3.6 percent rise last year, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a report, a sharp cut from 3.6 percent growth forecast in May.

It is lower than the central bank’s projection for 3.0 percent growth or the finance ministry’s 3.3 percent target. South Korea’s economy had expanded by an average of 4.3 percent for the five years before the 2008 global financial crisis.

The KDI said growth for the July-September period would likely edge up to 0.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from 0.3 percent recorded in the second quarter, but it would be far below a 1.2 percent gain that the think tank saw in May.

The institute also cut its 2013 growth forecast to 3.4 percent from 4.1 percent set in May. It lowered the 2012 inflation forecast to 2.1 percent from 2.6 percent previously, below the Bank of Korea’s 3 percent inflation target.

It said the environment was in favor of the Bank of Korea further cutting interest rates after a reduction in the policy rate in July, as well as a moderate increase in government spending next year.

Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.