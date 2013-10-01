South Korea manufacturing PMI shrinks for fourth month in September: HSBC/Markit

Hyundai Motor's sedans are assembled at a factory of the carmaker in Asan, about 100 km (62 miles) south of Seoul, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth consecutive month in September though there were hopeful signs of improvement, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a turnaround for the sector could be close at hand.

The HSBC/Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on South Korea’s manufacturing sector rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.7 in September from a 47.5 percent in August, Markit Economics said in a statement.

The index has now remained below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction in manufacturing activity since June, bottoming out at 47.2 seen in July. But September’s print also represents a four-month high.

In another hopefully sign, the sub-index on new export orders rose to a seasonally adjusted 48.9, recovering from a 4-1/2 year low of 45.1 seen in August to a four-month high.

“The stronger PMI shows that Korea’s manufacturing sector remains on track for a recovery towards year end,” said HSBC economist Ronald Man in a statement. “But the pickup will be gradual because new orders received, especially on the external front, are still in contraction territory.”

South Korea’s manufacturing activity has been depressed in recent months as exports remain subdued. Domestic demand has also been constrained by high household debt and a decline in corporate investment against the backdrop of uncertain global growth prospects, which have further weighed on local firms.