South Korea October import prices fall at slower annual pace vs. September

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s import prices fell 7.3 percent in the year to October, extending their easing streak since September last year but falling at a slower annual pace than a month earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Import prices in won terms dropped 8.1 percent in the year to September.

The Bank of Korea data showed the prices of raw materials, especially mined goods, fell at a slower pace in annual terms compared to the same period last year.

Export prices fell by an annual 4.6 percent in October, nearly matching the drop seen in September when prices fell a revised 4.7 percent.