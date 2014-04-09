FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea March import prices fall for nineteenth month on China slowdown
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 9, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

South Korea March import prices fall for nineteenth month on China slowdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man shops at a specialty footwear shop at the Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s import prices fell for a 19th straight month in March, preliminary data from the central bank showed on Thursday, as worries over an economic slowdown in China dragged down raw material prices globally.

Import prices in won terms fell 4.5 percent in March compared with the same month last year, extending their longest fall on record.

A central bank official said the decline would have been steeper had there not been a slide in import prices in March 2013, when prices fell 10.8 percent year-on-year.

International raw material prices slumped on soft China manufacturing numbers in March and an unexpected tumble in exports there in February, adding to concerns of a slowdown in China.

As a result, intermediate product prices, which have the heaviest weighting on the index, dropped an annual 6.2 percent last month, following a 6.1 percent fall in February.

Crude oil prices and foreign exchange value had little impact on the March numbers as there was little change from a year earlier, the official added.

Won-based export prices eased 4.2 percent in March from a year earlier, their fastest pace of decline in five months.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.