South Korea central bank cuts rates in shock move, more to come

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea finally joined the near-universal rush to ease monetary policy on Thursday, cutting its benchmark rate for the first time in more than three years to fend off the effects of a global slowdown.

The 25 basis point cut to 3.00 percent surprised to most economists: Only three of 26 polled by Reuters had expected rates to be reduced at Thursday’s meeting, the first cut since February 2009, but many now expect at least one more cut this year.

“The (monetary policy) committee anticipates that the domestic economy will sustain a negative output gap for a considerable time going forward, due mostly to the increase in euro area risks and the sluggish economies of its major trading partners,” the Bank of Korea said in a statement. (A negative output gap occurs when actual economic production is less than what is possible operating at full capacity.)

The decision however was not unanimous, according to central bank Governor Kim Choong-soo, although economists said the move was likely part of a wave of international coordination in response to the lingering European debt crisis.

The shock move prompted a sharp jump in bond futures. The bank in prior meetings had repeated its mantra of rate normalization to stabilize inflation expectations, said it now expected inflation to remain below the mid-point of its 2-4 percent range.

“We expect one more 25 basis point rate cut in October to 2.75 percent and BOK to stay at 2.75 percent through 2013,” said Young Sun Kwon, an economist at Nomura International who has consistently predicted the Bank of Korea would ease this year.

Kwon had assigned a 40 percent probability to a rate cut on Thursday which ended the central bank’s tightening cycle that started in July 2010 and had lifted the rate by a total of 125 basis points, far less than half the reductions of 325 basis points delivered during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

Central banks from Europe to Brazil and China have lowered their interest rates over the past week to shore up their economies and buffer the global economy from the prolonged debt crisis and slump in the euro zone.

“This (cut) was made definitely due to concerns on the global economic woes, and along with cuts in major economies, i.e. policy cooperation,” said Park Hee-Chan, an economist at Mirae Asset Securities in Seoul.

South Korea’s finance ministry last month cut its growth projection for this year to 3.3 percent from the previous 3.7 percent, but it is only slightly lower than last year’s 3.6 percent or a five-year average of 3.5 percent.

The Bank of Korea is also due to revise its 3.5 percent forecast on Friday, most likely downward.

Although South Korean inflation has fallen close to the bottom of the central bank’s target range consumers’ expected inflation rate are still near the upper end of the range, indicating the central bank had failed to anchor inflation expectations during its prolonged period of holding rates.