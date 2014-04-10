Instant View: Bank of Korea holds rates as expected, Lee eyed

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady at 2.50 percent on Thursday for the 11th consecutive meeting, in line with all analysts forecasts, as new Governor Lee Ju-yeol headed his first policy committee meeting.

KEY POINTS:

- All 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would keep the rate unchanged. Eighteen out of the 24 analysts who gave views on the future policy change predicted the Bank of Korea would raise rates late this year.

COMMENTARY:

KIM JONG-SU, ECONOMIST, TAURUS INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

“I think recent economic indicators show that the pace of the economic recovery is ongoing and I expect that the next step will be a rate hike.”

“The biggest trigger to cut rates might be changes in exchange rate. If the Korean won rises against the dollar as foreign fund flows increase, the BOK is likely to go for an easing of monetary policy.”

“Governor Lee says he will put more importance on the inflation stabilization comparing to his predecessor, who stressed priorities of growth policy and the inflation policy at the same time.”

HUH JIN-WOOK, MACRO ECONOMIST, SAMSUNG SECURITIES

“The rate decision was as expected.”

“In comparison with his predecessor, the current governor’s motto is perceived to be a predictable policy with its foundation on data with an emphasis on communication with the market, so his comments in the press conference afterward will be worth watching.”

“We believe rates will be basically steady throughout this year with a risk of a rate hike in the fourth quarter, but that will depend on how strong is the inflationary pressure.”

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC HONG KONG

“Recent economic data suggest that trade has started to pick up and, in turn, Korea remains on track for an export-led recovery. But the momentum is low: export growth slowed in 1Q.”

“A severe deterioration in export growth may trigger a rate cut. So far, Korea’s trade has held its own despite the weaker yen. But if Japanese exporters take more advantage of the weaker yen and become price competitive, then pressure on Korean exporters may raise.”

“We believe Governor Lee will strike a delicate balance between inflation and growth data. However, when price pressures show signs of building up again in the economy, Governor Lee may prefer to hike pre-emptively to avoid inflation from exceeding the central bank’s target.”

MOON HONG-CHEOL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, DONGBU SECURITIES

“As of now, indicators point to a prolonged period of base rate being held. But with small improvements (in the economy), it will be supportive of a rate hike.”

“For the BOK to cut rates, there needs to be a strong downside risk like a faltering Chinese economy.”

“Given Lee’s BOK background, he will probably put more focus on inflation data compared to Kim.”

KIM MYONG-SIL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

“We are expecting the rate to be raised in Q4, 25bp.”

“With the slowing global economy and the crisis in emerging markets, there is a possibility the domestic economy will slow, as well as a poor showing in exports. These factors might trigger a rate cut.”

MARKET REACTION:

- Markets were largely unaffected by the widely expected decision and moved on the finance ministry won comment earlier. The won was up 0.8 on the day at 1,032.9 per dollar as of 0100 GMT, while lead June futures on 3-year treasury bonds inched up 0.04 points at 104.84. The stock market's KOSPI .KS11 rose 0.4 percent on the day at 2,006.38 points.