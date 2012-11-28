Big South Korean firms gloomiest in nearly four years: survey

SEOUL (Reuters) - Confidence among South Korea’s large, mostly export-reliant companies plunged to a near 4-year low on fears the rising won would cut their profits on overseas sales, a big business lobby group said on Wednesday.

The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said in a statement that its business outlook index for December fell to a seasonally adjusted 86.4, the lowest since April 2009, from a revised 92.7 for November.

A reading below 100 means respondent companies expecting business conditions to deteriorate in the coming month outnumbered those predicting improvement. The index has remained below 100 since December last year.

The won’s sharp rise against the dollar at a time when the yen is weakening globally has emerged as a serious threat to South Korean exporters, which compete fiercely with Japanese rivals in export markets.

The won has gained about 9 percent against the dollar over the past six months and shot up 14 percent against the yen over the same time period, provoking South Korean authorities to take action on Tuesday to curb the won’s rally.

South Korea cut ceilings on foreign currency derivatives holdings of banks on Tuesday and warned it could take additional measures to stem capital inflow into domestic markets that has buoyed the won throughout this year.

The lobby group for large companies including Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) said it surveyed the country’s top 600 firms by revenue in late November.