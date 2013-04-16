Highlights: South Korea proposes extra budget to spur growth

SEJONG, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea’s new government unveiled 5.3 trillion won ($4.69 billion) in stimulus spending plans on Tuesday to help its economy cope with risks involving North Korea’s provocations and Japan’s monetary easing initiative.

The plan will be submitted this week to parliament, which needs to approve the measures.

Following are highlights of the government’s supplementary budget, summarised by Reuters based on statements and briefings from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance:

SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET, STIMULUS PLANS

- The extra budget is valued at 17.3 trillion won.

- The total includes 12 trillion won to cover a gap as revenue this year will be less than projected due to weaker-than-expected economic growth and a delay in stake sales for two state-run lenders. The other 5.3 trillion won represents additional spending.

- Public funds controlled by the government will increase this year’s spending by a combined 2 trillion won to help maximise the effects of fiscal stimulus plans.

- The stimulus spending will be focused on spurring job creation, stabilizing food prices, expanding social welfare support for the working class and improving national defense in the face of heightened tensions with North Korea.

- The government will also expand financial support for smaller firms faced with increased foreign exchange-related risks, such as the yen’s dramatic decline, and for more capital investment within the country.

- The finance ministry will also allocate more spending on improvement of key infrastructure such as roads and wastewater management facilities.

EFFECTS OF STIMULUS SPENDING

- The stimulus plans as a whole would lift this year’s economic growth by 0.3 percentage point from the government’s latest projection of 2.3 percent, and raise 2014 growth by 0.4 percentage point.

- The extra spending will likely contribute to adding 40,000 jobs on an annual average basis, on top of 250,000 jobs that the government had originally aimed to create during the year.

- The extra budget will be almost entirely funded through bond sales, but the ministry will aim to limit the net additional issuance at 8.8 trillion won, with the remainder to be met with adjustments in buyback and exchange programs.

- This year’s fiscal deficit will reach 1.8 percent of annual gross domestic product, compared with a 0.3 percent shortfall initially targeted and a 1.4 percent deficit recorded in 2012.

- The finance ministry plans to spread out the additional bond sales, limiting net additional issuance to 1 trillion won per month throughout the existing tenors, to minimize potential market shocks.

OTHER COMMENTS

- Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok told lawmakers this year’s economic growth could reach 2.7 percent or 2.8 percent if the government’s various stimulus efforts took effect fully, up from actual 2 percent growth recorded in 2012.

- The government hopes that parliament will approve the extra budget by early May at the latest, adding that the government then will be able to start executing the budget spending from early June at the latest.

- If approved by the parliament as proposed, the finance ministry has the option to sell up to a total of 95.5 trillion won worth of bonds, compared with 79.7 trillion won previously, giving the ministry some room to borrow additionally if needed.

($1 = 1129.2750 Korean won)