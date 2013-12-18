FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea pledges to calm markets if hit by U.S. taper
#Business News
December 18, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

South Korea pledges to calm markets if hit by U.S. taper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean policymakers promised on Thursday to take action if needed to calm markets following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce bond purchases, but said the move could be seen as reducing uncertainties.

“Markets will likely interpret the decision as removing future uncertainties,” Park Won-shik, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea, said at an emergency meeting of senior bank officials to discuss on the latest U.S. move.

Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok, speaking at a separate weekly meeting of economy-related ministers, said negative effects of the U.S. taper on markets would likely be limited but that the authorities would act swiftly to stabilize markets if necessary.

The Fed said on Wednesday it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion, acknowledging improving economic conditions in the U.S., and said the bond purchases will likely continue to be cut at a “measured” pace next year.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Yena Park; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo

