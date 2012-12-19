FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea exit polls put conservative Park ahead
#World News
December 19, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 5 years

South Korea exit polls put conservative Park ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - An exit poll conducted by South Korean broadcasters on Wednesday showed that conservative candidate Park Geun-hye, the daughter of the country’s former military ruler, was ahead in the country’s presidential election.

The polls put Park on 50.1 percent versus 48.9 percent for her left-wing challenger Moon Jae-in.

They were conducted by three networks and published after voting closed at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) in this Asian country of 50 million people.

Park served as South Korea’s “First Lady” during part of Park Chung-hee’s 18-year rule following the assassination of the then president’s wife.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance

