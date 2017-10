SEOUL (Reuters) - With just an hour to go until polls close at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), turnout in South Korea’s presidential election was 70.1 percent, data from the National Election Commission showed.

Conservative candidate Park Geun-hye is contesting the vote against left-winger Moon Jae-in and political analysts and pollsters believe that turnout over 75 percent is likely to favour Moon, who is reliant on younger voters turning out en masse.