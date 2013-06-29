FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea extends bidding on $7.3 billion fighter jet project: media
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2013 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea extends bidding on $7.3 billion fighter jet project: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has extended bidding on a $7.3 billion (8.3 trillion won) fighter jet project after a second round of bidding ended on Friday with three aviation makers offering prices above the estimated cost, South Korea’s news agency said.

South Korea opened the bidding on June 18 to import the country’s 60 next-generation fighter jets between 2017 and 2021 and has since carried out about 30 bidding sessions, yet the offers were over the budget, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said citing the state’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) officials.

Lockheed Martin Corp’s (LMT.N) F-35A, Boeing Co’s (BA.N) F-15SE and EADS’ EAD.PA Eurofighter Typhoon are in the running to win the fighter competition.

“The bidding ended, and an additional bidding will resume on July 2,” said Baek Yoon-hyeong, spokesman for the defense acquisition agency, according to Yonhap.

The project, called F-X, is South Korea’s largest arms import ever.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.