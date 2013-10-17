FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says still engaged with South Korea about F-15 sale
October 17, 2013

Boeing says still engaged with South Korea about F-15 sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) is still very much engaged with South Korea over the possible sale of F-15 fighter jets, despite the Seoul government’s move last month to restart a multibillion-dollar tender process, a senior Boeing executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The F-15 had been poised to win the tender, but Seoul pulled the plug after former military top brass and ruling party lawmakers criticized the plane for lacking stealth capabilities.

“What they decided to do was to delay and take another look, so we’re still very much engaged there with the F-15. That competition has been delayed and restructured but it’s not over,” said Dennis Muilenburg, who heads Boeing’s defense unit.

Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by David Ljunggren, editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
