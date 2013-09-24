FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea rejects Boeing in $7.7 billion fighter jet deal
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 24, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea rejects Boeing in $7.7 billion fighter jet deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea voted against Boeing’s (BA.N) F-15 Silent Eagle in its 8.3 trillion won ($7.7 billion) tender for 60 fighter jets, the country’s arms procurement agency said on Tuesday, saying it will restart the project.

“DAPA...will swiftly pursue the program again in order to minimize the vacuum in combat capabilities,” South Korea’s Defense Acquistion Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.

Boeing’s F-15 had been the only bid out of three that was under-budget and eligible to win the country’s largest-ever defense import deal under South Korean law.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.