Data of 8.7 million KT subscribers hacked in South Korea

An employee at KT Corp works at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

SEOUL (Reuters) - KT Corp., South Korea’s No. 2 wireless service provider, apologized on Sunday after personal data of millions of mobile phone subscribers was hacked.

It is the latest in a string of large-scale personal information hacking cases in one of the world’s most wired countries.

Police said two computer programmers had been arrested for hacking personal data of about 8.7 million KT subscribers. KT claims a mobile service subscription membership of 16 million.

Police were also investigating seven others suspected of having purchased and used the hacked KT data, which included names, resident registration numbers and phone numbers.

“We deeply apologize for worrying you,” KT said in a statement. The company said it had blocked any further illegal access to data. The hacking began in February.

In November, more than 13 million subscribers of Nexon Korea Corp, a leading game developer, fell victim to a hacking attack.

Months before the Nexon Korea case, information of up to 35 million users of an internet portal and blogging site operated by SK Comms, the country’s top mobile service provider, was attacked by hackers from China.