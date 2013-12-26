South Korea angry about Japanese PM's shrine visit - minister

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Thursday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine for war dead was a deplorable and anachronistic act that damaged ties between the two countries.

“We cannot withhold regret and anger over the visit,” said Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yoo Jin-ryong. The visit was an anachronistic act, he said.

For many South Koreans the shrine is a reminder of Japan’s brutal occupation of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.