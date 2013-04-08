FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea to withdraw workers, suspend Kaesong operations
April 8, 2013 / 8:34 AM / in 4 years

North Korea to withdraw workers, suspend Kaesong operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A South Korean truck driver (L) returning from the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC) inside the North Korean border, answers reporters' questions upon his arrival at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Monday it would withdraw its workers from the Kaesong factory park jointly run with South Korea and temporarily suspend all operations there.

“It will temporarily suspend the operations in the zone and examine the issue of whether it will allow its (continued) existence or close it, ” its official KCNA news agency quoted Kim Yang Gon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, as saying.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Vincent Se Young Lee; Editing by David Chance

