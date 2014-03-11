Front companies, embassies mask North Korean weapons trade - U.N

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to the people during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has developed sophisticated ways to circumvent U.N. sanctions, including the suspected use of its embassies to facilitate an illegal trade in weapons, a United Nations report issued on Tuesday said.

It said North Korea was also making use of more complicated financial countermeasures and techniques “pioneered by drug-trafficking organizations” that made tracking the isolated state’s purchase of prohibited goods more difficult.

The report, compiled by a panel of eight U.N. experts, is part of an annual accounting of North Korea’s compliance with layers of U.N. sanctions imposed in response to Pyongyang’s banned nuclear weapons and missile programs. The panel reports to the U.N. Security Council.

“From the incidents analyzed in the period under review, the panel has found that (North Korea) makes increasing use of multiple and tiered circumvention techniques,” a summary of the 127-page report said.

China, North Korea’s main trading partner and diplomatically, appeared to have complied with most of the panel’s requests for information.

Some independent experts and Western countries question how far Beijing has gone in implementing sanctions, although the report did not specifically address that issue. China has said it wants sanctions enforced.

Much of the report focused on North Korea’s overseas trade networks, rather than its relationship with China.

Indeed, the panel said it found a relatively complex “corporate ecosystem” of foreign-based firms and individuals that helped North Korea evade scrutiny of its assets as well as its financial and trade dealings.

EMBASSIES UNDER SCRUTINY

North Korea’s embassies abroad play a key role in aiding and abetting these shadowy companies, the report said, confirming long-held suspicions by the international community.

In some of the most comprehensive evidence presented publicly against Pyongyang’s embassies, the report said the missions in Cuba and Singapore were suspected of organizing an illegal shipment of Cuban fighter jets and missile parts that were seized on a North Korean container ship in Panama last July.

It included secret North Korean documents addressed to the ship’s captain which offered detailed instructions on how to load and conceal the illegal weapons shipment, and make a false declaration to customs officers in Panama.

Panama seized the Chong Chon Gang ship for smuggling Soviet-era arms, including two MiG-21 jet fighters, under thousands of tons of sugar. After the discovery, Cuba acknowledged it was sending “obsolete” Soviet-era weapons to be repaired in North Korea and returned to Cuba.

“Load the containers first and load the 10,000 tons of sugar (at the next port) over them so that the containers cannot be seen,” the document, translated from Korean, said.

Chinpo Shipping, a firm that the report said was “co-located” with the North Korean embassy in Singapore, acted as the agent for a Pyongyang-based company that operated the vessel, and North Korean diplomatic personnel in Cuba arranged the shipping of the concealed cargo.

A North Korean embassy official, reached by telephone, denied the Singapore mission had engaged in any wrongdoing. The embassy had recently moved from the address listed in the report, added the official, who declined to give his name.

A Reuters reporter who went to the address could not find the embassy, just Chinpo Shipping. A receptionist said the firm’s head was not available to comment.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the government’s stated policy is to enforce U.N. sanctions.

It was after work hours in Cuba when the report was released.

North Korea has gone to great lengths to mask the origin of its merchant shipping fleet by reflagging and renaming ships, the report said, particularly after the introduction of tightened U.N. sanctions in early 2013 that followed the country’s third nuclear test.

Most of the registered owners of the ships are small companies that rarely own more than five vessels, meaning Pyongyang is able to keep its fleet running if a ship or shipping company is seized or has its assets frozen.

Under the myriad U.N. sanctions, North Korea is banned from shipping and receiving cargo related to its nuclear and missile programs. The importation of some luxury goods is also banned, along with the illicit transfer of bulk cash.

FINANCIAL COUNTERMEASURES

North Korea has fostered a complicated corporate network outside the international financial system that it uses to buy both banned and permitted goods, the report added.

The panel cited an example of an “unusually complex” transaction involving a contract by Air Koryo, the national carrier, to purchase new aircraft in 2012.

It said 109 payments were structured through eight Hong Kong-registered companies which asserted they were trading partners of Air Koryo and were wiring funds they owed it.

The purchase of civilian aircraft is not prohibited under U.N. sanctions, but some of the companies appeared to have been recently formed shell entities, the report said, and suggested such activity could be used as a test-run for illegal transactions.

North Korea is also still dependent on foreign suppliers for its missile programs, the report said, referring to a long-range rocket salvaged by South Korea that contained parts originating from China, the United States, the former Soviet Union, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The rocket was fired out to sea in December 2012.

A shipment of missile components sent from China and seized by South Korea in 2012 was destined for Syria, an investigation by the panel also showed.

The panel said it had also investigated reports that Myanmar, Eritrea, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia and Iran might have bought North Korean weapons.