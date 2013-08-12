FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hospitalized American jailed in North Korea appears well: Swedish diplomat
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2013 / 1:32 PM / 4 years ago

Hospitalized American jailed in North Korea appears well: Swedish diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Terri Chung, sister of Kenneth Bae, cries during a vigil for Bae in Seattle, Washington August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden confirmed on Monday it had visited a hospitalized U.S. Christian missionary imprisoned in North Korea and said that he was well, considering the circumstances.

Kenneth Bae was sentenced in May to 15 years of hard labor after North Korea’s Supreme Court convicted him of state subversion. The court said Bae, 45, had used his tourism business to form groups to overthrow the government.

Bae’s sister, Terri Chung, said on Saturday he was in deteriorating health and had been moved from a prison work camp to a hospital.

Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Charlotta Ozaki Macias said a diplomat at the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, which provides consular services for the United States which has no diplomatic relations with North Korea, visited Bae in hospital on August 9.

“He was, under the circumstances, well, although he experienced the situation as difficult,” she said. Swedish embassy staff would continue to visit Bae to monitor his health, she added.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.