FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea to scrap armistice if South and U.S. continue drills
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 5, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

North Korea to scrap armistice if South and U.S. continue drills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A North Korean (R) and a South Korean soldier face each other at the Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 50 km north of Seoul, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday it will scrap the armistice signed in 1953 that ended a three-year conflict with rival South Korea if the South and the United States continue with two-month long annual military drills.

The threat was attributed by the KCNA news agency to the Korean People’s Army Supreme Command spokesman and raises the level of bellicose rhetoric from the North, which faces additional international sanctions after its nuclear test last month.

It has already warned of “destruction” of the South if it goes ahead with the military exercises with the United States.

The two Koreas are still technically still at war after the 1950-53 civil war ended in a truce rather than a treaty.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.