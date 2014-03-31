FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 31, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

North Korea fires more than 500 shots of artillery, South returns with 300

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired more than 500 rounds of artillery in a drill on Monday and about 100 of them landed in the water south of a disputed maritime border off the western coast of the peninsula, South Korea’s defense ministry said.

The South returned fire with more than 300 rounds aimed at an area north of the so-called Northern Limit Line, ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said, calling the North’s action “a test of the South’s determination to defend the naval border”.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo

