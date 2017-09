Karen Short, wife of Australian missionary John Short, poses with a photo of her husband inside the Christian Book Room in Hong Kong February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has decided to expel an Australian man who was arrested last month while working as a Christian missionary, the North’s official KCNA news agency reported on Monday.

KCNA said 75-yer-old John Short had admitted to violating North Korean law and apologized. It said North Korea had decided to expel him partly in consideration of his age.