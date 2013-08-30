FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea cancels trip by U.S. envoy seeking Bae's release: U.S.
#World News
August 30, 2013 / 2:59 PM / 4 years ago

North Korea cancels trip by U.S. envoy seeking Bae's release: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Robert King, U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, stands in front of campaign posters of Japan's abduction issue during a meeting with Japan's Minister-in-Charge of the Abduction Issue and head of the national public safety commission Keiji Furuya (not in picture) in Tokyo August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea canceled a planned trip for a U.S. envoy to travel to Pyongyang on Friday and Saturday to seek the release of imprisoned and ailing American missionary Kenneth Bae, the U.S. State Department said.

“We are surprised and disappointed by North Korea’s decision,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said of the North’s decision to withdraw its invitation to Robert King, the U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues.

“We remain gravely concerned about Mr. Bae’s health and we continue to urge the DPRK authorities to grant Mr. Bae special amnesty and immediate release on humanitarian grounds,” the spokeswoman said in a written statement, referring to the North by its formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
