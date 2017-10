U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon (L) in the Oval Office of the White House, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on Thursday for China and other nations that have influence over North Korea to exercise leadership to reduce tensions with Pyongyang.

In a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House, Ban praised the United States for its “measured” response to provocative rhetoric from North Korea.