Britain's Hague "strongly" condemns North Korean nuclear test
February 12, 2013 / 6:34 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's Hague "strongly" condemns North Korean nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague “strongly” condemned the North Korean nuclear test on Tuesday and said Britain would press for a robust response to the test by the United Nations Security Council.

“I strongly condemn this development, which is a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 1718, 1874 and 2087,” Hague said in a statement.

“The UK will begin urgent consultations with Security Council partners calling for a robust response to this latest development.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

