Britain's Hague "strongly" condemns North Korean nuclear test

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague “strongly” condemned the North Korean nuclear test on Tuesday and said Britain would press for a robust response to the test by the United Nations Security Council.

“I strongly condemn this development, which is a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 1718, 1874 and 2087,” Hague said in a statement.

“The UK will begin urgent consultations with Security Council partners calling for a robust response to this latest development.”