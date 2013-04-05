UK says North Korea query about its embassy anti-U.S. rhetoric

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday North Korea had asked it if it intended to evacuate its embassy in Pyongyang because of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, but said it regarded the query as part of an anti-U.S. information campaign.

“We believe they have taken this step as part of their continuing rhetoric that the US poses a threat to them. We are considering next steps, including a change to our travel advice,” Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement.